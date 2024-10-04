Rakul, Ananya, Huma's Day Out

The two-day Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and India Entertainment Awards saw quite a few stars in attendance.

The first day on October 3 saw the stars engaging in panel discussions and also discussing their recent films. The second day will see the prestigious awards ceremony.

Rakul Singh discussed the actors she has worked with: Ajay Devgn, Ravi Teja, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun.

She also spoke about her cameo as Sridevi no less, in Kathanayakudu.

Ananya Panday, whose CTRL streams from Friday, was a part of a panel discussion.

CTRL Director Vikramaditya Motwane joined her for the talk.

Mithya season 2, starring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dasani, was unveiled at the event.

Junaid Khan discussed his six-minute monologue in his debut film Maharaj and said it was easier than dancing!

Maharaj Director Siddharth P Malhotra.

Aparshakti Khurana.

Sunny Kaushal.

Bhuvan Bam.

