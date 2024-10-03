News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » 'I Never Once Doubted Dilip Sahib'

'I Never Once Doubted Dilip Sahib'

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 03, 2024 15:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saira Banu Khan/Instagram

October 2 is a special date for Saira Banu. It's the day she got engaged to her 'sweetheart' Dilip Kumar, way back in 1966.

She shares pictures from her engagement day and writes a touching message: '"MOHABBAT MEIN SAWAAL NAHIN KIYE JAATE", a line uttered by me in the movie HERA PHERI, and now I wonder, what value does it hold.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saira Banu Khan/Instagram

'The purest form of love lies in having faith in your beloved, to the point where the need for questioning simply fades away. Ever since I began my journey with my one true love, my sweetheart, Dilip Sahib, on this unforgettable day the 2nd of October 1966, I have never questioned anything.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saira Banu Khan/Instagram

'Whether it was the highs or the lows, or even the still moments in between, I never once doubted or questioned him. I simply loved. For love, you see, is the foundation upon which everything else stands,' she adds.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saira Banu Khan/Instagram

'It frees you from any burdens, doubts, or expectations, leaving only one thing behind, devotion. And in that devotion, one finds the true essence of love a love that is unconditional, liberating, and enduring,' Sairaji writes.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
When Dilip Kumar wed Saira Banu
When Dilip Kumar wed Saira Banu
'Heroines flocked to him, but...'
'Heroines flocked to him, but...'
'Madhu loved only one man and that was Dilip Kumar, till the day she died'
SC abolishes caste-based discrimination in jails
SC abolishes caste-based discrimination in jails
UCL: How Lille stunned champions Real Madrid
UCL: How Lille stunned champions Real Madrid
'Nobody Gives Me Good Roles To Play'
'Nobody Gives Me Good Roles To Play'
Bhole Baba not named in Hathras stampede chargesheet
Bhole Baba not named in Hathras stampede chargesheet

More like this

20 UNFORGETTABLE FRAMES of Dilip Kumar

20 UNFORGETTABLE FRAMES of Dilip Kumar

25 Memorable Dilip Kumar Films

25 Memorable Dilip Kumar Films

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances