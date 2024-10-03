'I Never Once Doubted Dilip Sahib'

October 2 is a special date for Saira Banu. It's the day she got engaged to her 'sweetheart' Dilip Kumar, way back in 1966.
She shares pictures from her engagement day and writes a touching message: '"MOHABBAT MEIN SAWAAL NAHIN KIYE JAATE", a line uttered by me in the movie HERA PHERI, and now I wonder, what value does it hold.'
'The purest form of love lies in having faith in your beloved, to the point where the need for questioning simply fades away. Ever since I began my journey with my one true love, my sweetheart, Dilip Sahib, on this unforgettable day the 2nd of October 1966, I have never questioned anything.'
'Whether it was the highs or the lows, or even the still moments in between, I never once doubted or questioned him. I simply loved. For love, you see, is the foundation upon which everything else stands,' she adds.
'It frees you from any burdens, doubts, or expectations, leaving only one thing behind, devotion. And in that devotion, one finds the true essence of love a love that is unconditional, liberating, and enduring,' Sairaji writes.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com