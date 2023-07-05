News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Rakhi Won't Wear Footwear Till...

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 05, 2023 16:52 IST
A look at Bollywood stars who sailed through Mumbai airport on Tuesday.

Rakhi Sawant has vowed not to wear any footwear again.

The reason?

She tells the paps that she will not wear footwear 'till Salman Khan gets married' as he is her 'brother'.

Rakhi says she made the flights from Sri Lanka and Dubai bare feet.

 

Janhvi Kapoor carries her travel blanket along as she gets off a plane in Mumbai.

 

Huma Qureshi is busy taking Tarla places, but stops over to say, 'Hi'.

 

Ranveer Singh chooses to stick to COVID-19 protocols.

 

Vicky Kaushal prefers to wear comfortable clothes when he's travelling.

 

Saiee Manjrekar gets her travel attire right.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
