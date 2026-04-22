Rajinikanth Jailer 2's Wrap Up Party

Megastar Rajinikanth has concluded the shoot for Jailer 2, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release date.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth celebrates the completion of the Jailer 2 shoot. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sun Pictures/X

Key Points Sun Pictures confirmed the wrap-up for Jailer 2 with photographs from a cake-cutting ceremony on set.

Rajinikanth earlier stated that Jailer 2 is in its final post-production stages, with a release date announcement imminent.

Megastar Rajinikanth has wrapped up the shoot of Jailer 2, giving fans a major update on one of the most talked-about sequels in Tamil cinema.

Sun Pictures took to X to share pictures that appear to be from the film set.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth completes Jailer 2 shoot. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sun Pictures/X

The images show the team celebrating the occasion with a cake-cutting ceremony attended by the cast and crew.

Along with the pictures, the makers added a caption that read, 'Alapparai Kelappurom, Thalaivaru Nerandharam! It's a wrap for #Jailer2.'

Rajinikanth's Confirmation

IMAGE: Rajinikanth completes Jailer 2 shoot. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sun Pictures/X

Earlier this month, Rajinikanth confirmed that shooting is complete and that the film had entered its final stage of post-production.

The production team, the megastar added, will soon announce the release date.

Rajinikanth's Future Projects

IMAGE: Rajinikanth completes Jailer 2 shoot. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sun Pictures/X

The sequel follows the success of the original Jailer, which performed strongly at the box office.

Beyond Jailer 2, Rajinikanth also shared a major update on his new collaboration with fellow industry icon Kamal Haasan.

The project, tentatively referred to as KH x RK, is expected to reunite two of Tamil cinema's most influential figures on screen.

According to Rajinikanth, shooting for the film is scheduled to begin in August.

Meanwhile, he is also set to appear in Thalaivar 173, directed by Cibi Chakravarti and backed by Kamal Haasan.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff