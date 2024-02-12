News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Rajinikanth Fans Celebrate Lal Salaam In Theatres

Rajinikanth Fans Celebrate Lal Salaam In Theatres

Source: ANI
February 12, 2024 11:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: ANI Photo

Ahead of the release of his movie Lal Salaam, Rajinikanth's fans put up banners, posters, and garlands outside a theatre in Chennai.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Thalaiva plays a special role in daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial venture.

The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Music is scored by A R Rahman.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajinikanth/X

On the release day, Rajinikanth took to X and gave a shout out to Aishwarya. He addressed Aishwarya as his mother and wished her luck for the success of the film.

'Beloved salaam to my beloved mother Aishwarya. I am praying to God that your movie Lal Salaam becomes successful,' the doting father and beloved superstar wrote.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Fans can be seen worshiping a huge cut-out poster of Rajinikanth. They also distributed food packets outside the theatre.

Lal Salaam is a sports drama that promotes religious harmony.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
12 Films by Rajinikanth: The Actor, Not Superstar
12 Films by Rajinikanth: The Actor, Not Superstar
Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Style Boss
Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Style Boss
PIX: The AMAZING life of Rajinikanth!
PIX: The AMAZING life of Rajinikanth!
Freed Navy veterans laud PM for securing their release
Freed Navy veterans laud PM for securing their release
'I have no sympathy for Byju's'
'I have no sympathy for Byju's'
Sharif set to form govt, Imran candidate jumps ship
Sharif set to form govt, Imran candidate jumps ship
Qatar frees jailed Navy veterans, 7 return to India
Qatar frees jailed Navy veterans, 7 return to India

More like this

Amitabh Starts Shooting With Rajinikanth

Amitabh Starts Shooting With Rajinikanth

Where Do Rajinikanth's Movie Props Go?

Where Do Rajinikanth's Movie Props Go?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances