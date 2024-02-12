Rajinikanth Fans Celebrate Lal Salaam In Theatres

Photograph: ANI Photo

Ahead of the release of his movie Lal Salaam, Rajinikanth's fans put up banners, posters, and garlands outside a theatre in Chennai.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Thalaiva plays a special role in daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial venture.

The film features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Music is scored by A R Rahman.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajinikanth/X

On the release day, Rajinikanth took to X and gave a shout out to Aishwarya. He addressed Aishwarya as his mother and wished her luck for the success of the film.

'Beloved salaam to my beloved mother Aishwarya. I am praying to God that your movie Lal Salaam becomes successful,' the doting father and beloved superstar wrote.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Fans can be seen worshiping a huge cut-out poster of Rajinikanth. They also distributed food packets outside the theatre.

Lal Salaam is a sports drama that promotes religious harmony.