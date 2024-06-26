The Man In Shraddha Kapoor's Life

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor recently confirmed her relationship status when she posted her thoughts about Rahul Mody.

She posted an adorable selfie with Rahul on her Insta stories and wrote, 'Dil rakh le, neend toh vaapis de de yaar.'

Since then, everyone wants to know more about Rahul Mody.

Namrata Thakker digs into social media to find out.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonika Mody/Instagram

Rahul has been a part of the film industry for over a decade now and has worked on several projects as an assistant director and screenwriter.

IMAGE: Ishita Raj Sharma, Omkar Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Kartik Aaryan, Sonnalli Seygall and Sunny Singh in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2.

He has been credited as a writer in Luv Rajan's films like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama movies, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

IMAGE: Rahul Mody has fun with Kartik Aaryan, Producer Raghuvendra Singh and Maniesh Paul at a Filmfare Awards pre-party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghuvendra Singh/Instagram

In 2023, Rahul once again joined hands with Luv Ranjan and co-wrote the 2023 hit rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonika Mody/Instagram

We hear Shraddha and Rahul's bond grew stronger while working on the film. Since then, the two have been spotted together on various occasions including at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

In March, when Shraddha posted this picture on her Insta feed, making fans speculate even more about her relationship with Rahul, courtesy her pendent.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raghuvendra Singh/Instagram

A throwback picture of Rahul and Raghuvendra Singh celebrating Kartik's birthday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonika Mody/Instagram

Rahul hails from a business family, and attended Subhash Ghai's Whistling Woods International Film Institute. He has a degree in film-making.

His sister Sonika Mody is the co-founder of SuperFat Studios and a producer at Far Commercials which has collaborated with Shraddha for several Veet advertisements to date.