News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Raghav Chadha On Roka With Pari

Raghav Chadha On Roka With Pari

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 27, 2023 12:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, who will marry actor Parineeti Chopra later this year, briefly spoke about life after their engagement in an interview with The Quint.

'My colleagues, co-workers in the party, and my seniors tease me a little less now... Earlier, they used to ask me to get married, now they tease me a little less because they know I am getting married soon,' Raghav said in The Quint conversation.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Pari and Raghav were engaged on May 13 after months of speculation about their relationship.

Dressed in white, they looked very much in love, and even wrote loved-up messages for each other on Instagram.

The wedding, it is said, may be held in Rajasthan, the destination that Pari's famous cousin -- her Mimididi -- Priyanka Chopra picked for her wedding to Nick Jonas.

Or will it be a Punjab destination shaadi? After all, Punjab sent Raghav to the Rajya Sabha, and if one source is to be believed, the young man is said to be the 'remote control' for Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's AAP government.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
'Everything I prayed for...'
'Everything I prayed for...'
At Parineeti's Dreamy Engagement
At Parineeti's Dreamy Engagement
Parineeti's Mumbai Home Decked Up
Parineeti's Mumbai Home Decked Up
Manipur issue rocks Parl amid Oppn's all-black protest
Manipur issue rocks Parl amid Oppn's all-black protest
Prannoy, Lakshya storm into Japan Open quarters
Prannoy, Lakshya storm into Japan Open quarters
Tata Motors applies for PLI benefits for Tiago EV
Tata Motors applies for PLI benefits for Tiago EV
7 Healthy Alternatives To Tomatoes
7 Healthy Alternatives To Tomatoes

More like this

'Is something wrong with friend-zoning?'

'Is something wrong with friend-zoning?'

Dono Teaser: Cute Romance...

Dono Teaser: Cute Romance...

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances