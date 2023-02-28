Pyaar Fundas, Bollywood Style

From aadmi to andas, Bollywood songs dispense gyaan for every occasion. But nothing beats its obsession with pyaar.

In the latest chartbuster from Ranbir Kapoor's rom-com, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, our desi Don Juan harps on the importance of falling in love over and over again reiterating the romance of reality: Pyaar Hota Hota Hota Kayi Baar Hai.

From Raj to Rishi to Ranbir, Sukanya Verma looks at the many pyaar filled fundas of popular Hindi film songs.

Pyaar Karnewale Pyaar Karte Hain Shaan Se

Jeete hain shaan se

Marte hain shaan se

Movie: Shaan

Only people in love truly understand what it's like to love, live and die with 'aan, baan aur shaan', as a shimmering Parveen Babi declares in a party number from Ramesh Sippy's 1980 extravaganza.

Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya

Jab pyaar kiya toh darna kya

Pyaar kiya koi chori nahi ki, chup chup aahen bharna kya

Movie: Mughal-E-Azam

Anarkali's defiant declarations of love for Prince Salim before Emperor Akbar is one of the earliest assertions of khullam khulla pyaar karenge hum dono.

Pyaar Karne Wale Kabhi Darte Nahi

Jo darte hain woh pyaar karte nahi

Movie: Hero

Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri add their own bit in Anarkali's rebellion.

Pyaar Yaara Tode Dil Kadi Jod De

Fyaar yaara strong se palang tod de

Pyaar dildaar manzil mod de

Fyaar good night ke pataakhe phod de

Movie: Manmarziyaan

The difference between pyaar (love) and fyaar (lust) is made amply clear by a lively Vicky Kaushal in Anurag Kashyap's musical love triangle.

Pyaar Zindagi Hai Pyaar Bandagi Hai

Pyaar se pyaar karo yeh umr pyaar ki hai

Pyaar bina kya jina yeh bhi koi zindagi hai

Movie: Muqaddar Ka Sikander

Khushi, karam, khuda -- Vinod Khanna and Raakhee liken love to many a splendored thing while a seething Amitabh Bachchan looks on in Muqaddar Ka Sikander's melodious ode to pyaar.

Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re

Pyaar bina chain kahan re

Sona nahi chandi nahi yaar toh mila

Arre pyaar kar le

Movie: Saaheb

All the riches in the world can take a hike so long as love's on Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh's side. That's why Bappi Lahiri's groovy mantra in Saaheb never gets old.

Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi Aisa Ho Jaata Hai

Chhoti si baat ka fasana ban jaata hai

Movie: Chalte Chalte

Shailendra Singh and Lata Mangeshkar gush over that crazy thing called love and its gift for turning stories into sagas.

Pyar Mohabat Ke Siva Yeh Zindagi Kya Zindagi

Movie: Pyaar Mohabbat

What's not there to believe about Dev Anand and Saira Banu's cheerful 'love is life' exultations?

Tumne Kabhi Kisi Se Pyaar Kiya

Kabhi kisi ko dil diya?

Maine bhi diya

Movie: Karz

Pyaar Se Badhkar Nahi Hai Rog Koi: Rishi Kapoor's cool candour and chants of Om Shanti Om hit all the right notes as he takes us through the highs and lows of falling in love in this timeless chartbuster from Karz.

Har Kisiko Nahi Milta Pyaar Zindagi Mein

Khushnaseeb hain woh jinko hai mili yeh baahar zindagi mein

Movie: Jaanbaaz

Sridevi mixes that cloud nine feeling that love evokes while reminding us that not everyone is fortunate enough to find it, in her super sensual appearance in Jaanbaaz.

Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai Mastana Hota Hai

Har khushi se har gham se begana hota hai

Movie: Kati Patang

Rajesh Khanna lives up to his romantic reputation while expounding on the reckless, starry-eyed and inevitable nature of pyaar. And it's still relevant as ever.

Pehli Pehli Baar Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai

Hota hai yeh haal jab pyaar kisise hota hai

Yeh dil kahin lagta nahin

Teri tarah meri tarah pagal sabhi ho jaate hain

Movie: Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai

Salman Khan doles out an extensive list of the lovesick symptom when Cupid strikes for the very first time.

Aankhen Khuli Ho Ya Bandh Deedar Unka Hota Hai

Kaise kahoon mein O yaara yeh pyaar kaise hota hai

Movie: Mohabbatein

King of romance turns tutor on the subject of all things pyaar in Mohabbatein.

Jaane Kyun Log Pyaar Karte Hain

Jaane kyun woh kyon kisi pe marte hain

Jaane kyun jaane kyun jaane kyun

Movie: Dil Chahta Hai

Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta banter over the pros and cons of pyaar. Needless to say Team Pyaar Toh, Khair, Sabhi Karte Hai wins the round and romance, hands down.

Kisko Pyaar Karoon

Kaise pyaar karoon

Tu bhi hai, yeh bhi hai, woh bhi hai, hai hai!

Movie: Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai

Long before grandnephew Ranbir preached falling in love multiple times, Shammi Kapoor showed what spoilt for choice is all about in true Shammi Kapoor style.

Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega Woh Gaana Gayega

Deewana saikadon mein pehchana jayega

Movie: Sangam

If Raj Kapoor's classic love triangle is to be believed -- no song, no soulmate.

Pyaar Humein Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya

Ke dil kare haaye koi yeh bataye kya hoga

Movie: Satte Pe Satta

You know you're in love when:

Pyaar Mein Jab Bhi Aankh Kahin Lad Jaaye

Tab Dhadkan Aur Bechaini Badh Jaaye

Jab Koi Ginta Hai Raaton Ko Taare. Tab Samjho Usse Pyaar Ho Gaya Pyaare.

The Big B knows best.

Pyaar Ko Pyaar Hi Rehne Do Koi Naam Na Do

Movie: Khamoshi

Love doesn't crave labels, it's what distinguishes feelings from files. Gulzar's Humne Dekhi Hai In Aankhon Ki Mehakti Khushboo has the last word on the matters of heart and pyaar.