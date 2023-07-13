Quiz: Know Your Filmi Background Dancers?

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

For this week's quiz, we are focusing on Bollywood's unsung background dancers and their wonderful contribution in the world of song and dance.

Would its dazzling choreography have half the impact in the absence of their verve and vivacity?

Wondering if you've paid enough attention? Here's your chance to find out.

Test your filmi memory by identifying the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Yudh B. Janbaaz C. Dance Dance A. Yudh A. Vijaypath B. Baazigar C. Main Khiladi Tu Anari B. Baazigar A. Taal B. London Dreams C. Dil To Pagal Hai A. Taal A. The Gambler B. Andaz C. Sabse Bada Khiladi C. Sabse Bada Khiladi A. Khoon Bhari Maang B. Ram Lakhan C. Aaj Ka Arjun B. Ram Lakhan A. Luck By Chance B. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi C. Khoya Khoya Chand B. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi A. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam B. Kai Po Che! C. Lamhe A. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam A. Dus B. Race C. Musafir B. Race A. O Darling! Yeh Hai India! B. Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki C. Rangeela C. Rangeela A. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna B. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham C. Kal Ho Naa Ho B. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com