The unbeaten blistering 121-run partnership between Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel powered Rajasthan Royals to a 7 wicket victory over the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana cricket stadium on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Jurel was put down twice by Yash Thakur, but there were others who safely pouched their catches.

The best catches on the night...

Rovman Powell

Powell took a fine running catch at long on to get rid of Deepak Hooda and end a dangerous partnership.

Hooda, who stroked a quickfire half-century, lofted Ravichandran Ashwin, but his shot was more flight than distance as he miscued it high.

Powell completed a sharp catch running to his right.

Trent Boult

Boult held onto a regulation catch at deep square leg to end Nicholas Pooran's inning. The West Indian was unable to dominate with the bat as he fell for 11, top edging the pull shot off a fiery short ball from Avesh Khan and Boult did the rest to complete the catch, in the 16th over.

A couple of overs later, the experienced Kiwi held onto an important catch to get K L Rahul's wicket. The LSG captain had stroked his way to 76 from 48 balls before his innings was ended by Avesh Khan.

Rahul slashed at a short wide delivery, could not get the shot under control as he was taken by Boult at deep point.

Ravi Bishnoi

Yashasvi Jaiswal played a subdued innings of 24 from 18 balls before he fell to medium pacer Marcus Stoinis.

The Rajasthan Royals opener looked to break free against Stoinis as he went to smash the pacer over the off-side but the ball went off the toe-end of the bat and was caught by Ravi Bishnoi, in the seventh over.

LSG Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!