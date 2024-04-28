DC Vs MI: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

Riding on a blazing half-century from Jake Fraser-McGurk, Delhi Capitals outclassed five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 10 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2024 match.



The match was dominated by the batters as it rained boundaries and sixes all evening at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.



There was nothing much to write about apart from the batting. Both teams were sharp on the field and pouched every catch that came their way as 11 of the 13 wickets to fall in the match were off catches.



A look at the best catches of the match...





Shai Hope

Rohit Sharma had a big miscue off Khaleel Ahmed and was taken by Hope, who took a sharp catch to his left in the covers. The ball seems to have held on to the pitch as Rohit attempted to hit across the line but it went off the outside half of the bat straight towards Hope as MI suffered a big blow in the fourth over.



Rishabh Pant

DC wicket-keeper Pant took a good catch diving forward to send back Nehwal Wadhera, who got an edge off pacer Rasikh Dar Salam, trying to run the ball down to third man.

The ball went off the edge and Pant did well to dive forward and gets his gloves underneath the ball to pouch it cleanly.

Tilak Varma

Shai Hope looked to take the MI bowlers apart with a flurry of sixes. He smashed pacer Luke Wood for two sixes in a row before he perished to the same bowler.



Hope slammed 41 from 17 balls, with five sixes, before he flicked Wood uppishly but could not find the gap as Tilak Varma running in from deep midwicket dove forward to take the catch inches from the ground.



Rohit Sharma

No longer the captain, Rohit has been seen mostly patrolling the boundaries this season. Rohit is quite quick across the turf and also is quite reliable when it comes to catches. He took a well-judged catch at deep square leg to send back Pant, who miscued the pull shot off a slower bouncer from Jasprit Bumrah.



Mohammad Nabi

It was a relatively straightfoward catch for Mohammad Nabi but under the circumstances it was a vital one for Mumbai Indians.

Jake Fraser-McGurk had battered the MI bowlers with a sensational knock of 84 from 27 balls, smashing fours and sixes all over the ground. However, he mistimed his lofted shot off Piyush Chawla as he looked to swing it over midwicket and hit it straight to Nabi at deep midwicket, in the eighth over.

DC Vs MI: Who Took The Best Catch?

Photographs: BCCI