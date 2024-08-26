Singh Is Bliing Actress Weds In Italy

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick got married over the weekend. The couple shared pictures from their picturesque Italian wedding on social media and captioned them: 'The journey has just begun.'
Amy, who was last seen in the Vidyut Jammwal movie, Crakk: Jeetega... Toh Jiyegaa, which released in February, is also known for movies like 2.0 and Singh Is Bliing, both starring Akshay Kumar.
Amy made her relationship with Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick Instagram official in 2022, and they got engaged in January in London.
She has a son named Andreas from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com