Singh Is Bliing Actress Weds In Italy

Singh Is Bliing Actress Weds In Italy

Source: ANI
August 26, 2024 11:03 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick/Instagram

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick got married over the weekend. The couple shared pictures from their picturesque Italian wedding on social media and captioned them: 'The journey has just begun.'

Amy, who was last seen in the Vidyut Jammwal movie, Crakk: Jeetega... Toh Jiyegaa, which released in February, is also known for movies like 2.0 and Singh Is Bliing, both starring Akshay Kumar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick/Instagram

Amy made her relationship with Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick Instagram official in 2022, and they got engaged in January in London.

She has a son named Andreas from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Source: ANI
