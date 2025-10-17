HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Priyanka's Red Hot Diwali

Priyanka's Red Hot Diwali

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 17, 2025 12:49 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

It's the favourite time of the year for Priyanka Chopra and she dresses up accordingly.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

PeeCee attends a Diwali party hosted by Johnnie Walker in London, and looks wow!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Sharing the pictures Priyanka writes, 'Didn't plan to stand out. Red insisted.

'The Dhols, the dancing , the magic. Perfect.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka ditches traditional wear and wears a glittering red gown by Rahul Mishra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The one-shoulder corset top gown with intricately sequins and beads, and embellished train makes her look majestic.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Mirror, mirror on the wall...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Getting ready to make pretty pictures.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
