Priyanka's Red Hot Diwali

It's the favourite time of the year for Priyanka Chopra and she dresses up accordingly.
PeeCee attends a Diwali party hosted by Johnnie Walker in London, and looks wow!
Sharing the pictures Priyanka writes, 'Didn't plan to stand out. Red insisted.
'The Dhols, the dancing , the magic. Perfect.'
Priyanka ditches traditional wear and wears a glittering red gown by Rahul Mishra.
The one-shoulder corset top gown with intricately sequins and beads, and embellished train makes her look majestic.
Mirror, mirror on the wall...
Getting ready to make pretty pictures.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff