HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » All That Glitters Is Kritika Kamra

All That Glitters Is Kritika Kamra

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 16, 2025 15:24 IST

x

It was a starry, starry night for Esquire India magazine and Michael Kors' first Diwali party in Mumbai.

Kubbra Sait's look rocked, and so did all these other guests below:

It's was a busy midweek night for Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat as they party-hopped, freshness intact.

 

Shriya Saran with Andrei Koscheev.

 

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal.

 

Kritika Kamra.

 

Amyra Dastur.

 

Lauren Gottlieb.

 

Mandira Bedi.

 

Kirthi Shetty.

 

Nikita Dutta.

 

Alizeh Agnihotri.

 

Nushrratt Bharrucha.

 

Mrunal Thakur.

 

Manushi Chhillar.

 

Jacqueline Fernandez.

 

Kusha Kapila.

 

Elnaaz Norouzi.

 

Prakriti Kakar and Sukriti Kakar.

 

Vishal Jethwa and Shaan's son Maahi Mukherjee.

 

Gurfateh Pirzada and Akshay Oberoi.

 

Karan Tacker and Taha Shah Badussha.

 

Dino Morea and Maniesh Paul.

 

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari.

 

Angad Bedi and Saqeeb Salim.

 

Avinash Tiwary and Abhimayu Dassani.

 

Mihir Ahujaand Jibraan Khan.

 

Abhay Verma, Nirvaan Khan and Zahan Kapoor.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Kubbra Sait's Gorgeous Diwali Look
Kubbra Sait's Gorgeous Diwali Look
#AboutLastNight With Jacqueline, Mrunal, Pooja
#AboutLastNight With Jacqueline, Mrunal, Pooja
Hrithik-Saba's Diwali Date
Hrithik-Saba's Diwali Date
Dress Up Like Shanaya, Priyanka, Janhvi This Diwali
Dress Up Like Shanaya, Priyanka, Janhvi This Diwali
Watch: Nushrratt, Huma At A Diwali Party
Watch: Nushrratt, Huma At A Diwali Party

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Michelangelo Of Movie Posters

webstory image 2

10 Wholesome, Less Wicked Sweets For Diwali

webstory image 3

7 Gorgeous Lakshmi Temples You Must Visit

VIDEOS

'We don't interfere': Moscow reacts to Trump's Russian oil claims0:33

'We don't interfere': Moscow reacts to Trump's Russian...

A rare and spectacular view of Mt Kanchenjunga from Darjeeling0:52

A rare and spectacular view of Mt Kanchenjunga from...

WATCH: CM Fadnavis Drives Blue Energy's EV Truck3:06

WATCH: CM Fadnavis Drives Blue Energy's EV Truck

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO