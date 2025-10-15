Dress Up Like Shanaya, Priyanka, Janhvi This Diwali

Want to make a smashing entry at a Diwali bash?

Namrata Thakker gives you some style inspiration from these gorgeous ladies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to turn heads with her classy sartorial sense, no matter what the occasion is.

She looks absolutely badass in her crystal embellished, mirrored blazer with matching pants from Zuhair Murad’s 2026 Resort collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raniek/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in her rose pink lehenga-choli designed by Manish Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Go for a heavily embellished kurta-palazzo set like Khushi Kapoor and add drama to your Diwali look by finishing off with a matching cape.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

The colour red can never go wrong in the festive season, and Rasha Thadani knows it well.

She looks like a princess in her red lehenga-choli, a statement choker neck piece, and a maang tikka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre’s Anarkali dress with mirror-work is for all those who want to shine bright this Diwali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna shows us how to breeze through the festival season in a simple yet classy kurta set.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Get a Indo-fusion look like Shanaya Kapoor and make sure your outfit fits like a glove.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sahher Bambba/Instagram

Sahher Bambba keeps it understated yet vogue in a sparkly drape.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Kusha Kapila adds just the right amount of sassiness to her sari look by wearing a matching blouse with a gorgeous neckline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran lets jewellery take the centrestage instead of her outfit.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff