Priyanka's First Modelling Shoot

'My first modelling shoot in Bareilly. Hair and makeup by me 1999,' Priyanka Chopra captions this.

Just a year later, Priyanka was crowned Miss World. She was just 18.

'First portfolio shot. Bareilly. 1999.'

Priyanka's Miss India official portrait was shot by Atul Kasbekar.

'Miss India contestant. 2000.'

'Boston. Major upgrade in confidence 1997.'

Priyanka spent several years in the US, where she went to school and even attended her first prom!

'90s baby. Stylin' with @irf.ahm 1997.'

'Baby steps into movies.. Paper clipping my grandma saved of the mahurat of a shelved film called Asar with @ajaydevgn and the late Yusuf sahib approx 2002.'

Priyanka made her debut the same year in a Tamil courtroom drama called Thamizhan, opposite Vijay. In 2003, she made her Bollywood debut with two hits, The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy and Andaaz.

'Dostana Miami post shoot shenanigans. Why don't ask! 2008.'

'Fashion first. Mom's sunnies, Dad's bike (make was Rajdoot or Jawa, I think) 1983.'

'As I said Fashion first. Always been a Desi girl 1982.'

'It was my Birthday party but I had a bad asthma attack 1987.'

'Fashion stole my smile. Another birthday another year.'

'My happiest place. Traveling with my family. Leh 1994.'

'Camphor hospital grounds Bareilly. The hair though 1993.'

'Lanky teenager at 13 was allowed a cola! of course in a fancy glass. Notice the emergency light? 1995.'

'There's so much more that happened, but that will require another post and another break between shots. See you soon with some more nostalgia.'

