When Priyanka Was 'Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas issues a warning before she shares a beautiful thought for the day.

She posted a picture of herself as a child and as a teenager on social media, and starts with the warning first: 'Warning: Don't troll my 9 year old self.' Then, she continues: 'So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. On the left is me at my awkward pre teen era with a "Boy cut" hairstyle so it wouldn't be cumbersome at school.

'(Thanks ma @drmadhuakhourichopra) I went from a "katori cut" to this. so it was a win.'

'And on the right is me at 17, having just won Miss India in the year 2000 and basking in the glory of hair, make up and wardrobe.. Both pictures taken less than a decade apart.

'As Britney Spears very articulately put it.. I'm not a girl, not yet a woman. That was exactly how i felt then, entering the big world of entertainment.

'Almost 25 years later.. still figuring it out. Though , aren't we all?

'Looking back at my younger self often makes me kinder to myself today. Think about your younger self and how much she has done for you.

'Love yourself, you've gone through a lot to be where you are today.

'What did your younger self do for you?

'Post your #growupchallengen #mondaymusings.

'Thank you to who made this side by side picture and sent me.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com