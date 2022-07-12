Priyanka, Nick Get ROMANTIC

Bollywood stars are constantly on the go!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas shares a romantic moment with Priyanka Chopra at Lake Tahoe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

A magical picture taken at 'Magic hour'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen looks like a diva as she going sailing near Sardinia in Italy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi finds happiness in Vivek Dahiya's arms in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana wants you to guess where he is, but he wants 'wrong answers only.'

Kartik Aaryan: 'Mere kamre mein.'

Arjun Kapoor: 'Andheri.'

Sonakshi Sinha: 'Paris.'

Richa Chadha: 'Chinchpokli Bunder.'

Vikrant Massey: 'Hiranandani, Powai.'

Do you know the answer?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi's gypsy soul goes wandering.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan shares a picture with Anya, Diva, Czar Kunder from Koh Samui in Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar visits the Moco museum in Barcelona.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram

Neha Kakkar, who is touring in the US, asks, 'Chai with Samosa and Green Chatni is what I eat back stage in my green room! What do you eat while working?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

Anita Hassanandani's play time with son Aaravv in Goa.