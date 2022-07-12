Priyanka, Nick Get ROMANTIC

Bollywood stars are constantly on the go!
And they have lovely pictures on social media to prove that.
Nick Jonas shares a romantic moment with Priyanka Chopra at Lake Tahoe.
A magical picture taken at 'Magic hour'.
Sushmita Sen looks like a diva as she going sailing near Sardinia in Italy.
Divyanka Tripathi finds happiness in Vivek Dahiya's arms in the Maldives.
Ayushmann Khurrana wants you to guess where he is, but he wants 'wrong answers only.'
Kartik Aaryan: 'Mere kamre mein.'
Arjun Kapoor: 'Andheri.'
Sonakshi Sinha: 'Paris.'
Richa Chadha: 'Chinchpokli Bunder.'
Vikrant Massey: 'Hiranandani, Powai.'
Do you know the answer?
Huma Qureshi's gypsy soul goes wandering.
Farah Khan shares a picture with Anya, Diva, Czar Kunder from Koh Samui in Thailand.
Shriya Pilgaonkar visits the Moco museum in Barcelona.
Neha Kakkar, who is touring in the US, asks, 'Chai with Samosa and Green Chatni is what I eat back stage in my green room! What do you eat while working?'
Anita Hassanandani's play time with son Aaravv in Goa.