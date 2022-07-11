News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shah Rukh, AbRam Celebrate Eid

Shah Rukh, AbRam Celebrate Eid

By Rediff Movies
July 11, 2022 11:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on Eid al-Adha Mubarak on Sunday.

The superstar has always acknowledged his multitude of fans when they crowd outside his home Mannat, in Bandra, north west Mumbai, on special occasions like Eid and his birthday.

The pandemic may have caused a short break in this ritual, but with COVID protocols lifted, everyone wants a piece of SRK again!

Joining his dad was AbRam, Shah Rukh's youngest child.

Here's looking at Shah Rukh and AbRam on Eid.

 

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
How Shah Rukh Khan became a Deewana
How Shah Rukh Khan became a Deewana
Watch 2 Shah Rukhs for the Price Of One!
Watch 2 Shah Rukhs for the Price Of One!
25 SPECTACULAR FRAMES of Shah Rukh Khan
25 SPECTACULAR FRAMES of Shah Rukh Khan
Mallya sentenced to 4-month jail in contempt case
Mallya sentenced to 4-month jail in contempt case
Goa crisis: Cong moves 5 MLAs to undisclosed location
Goa crisis: Cong moves 5 MLAs to undisclosed location
Sara's BEAUTIFUL Eid Moment
Sara's BEAUTIFUL Eid Moment
India population may surpass China by 2023: UN
India population may surpass China by 2023: UN

More like this

How Shah Rukh, Salman Celebrated Eid

How Shah Rukh, Salman Celebrated Eid

Amitabh and Shah Rukh Uniting for Don 3?

Amitabh and Shah Rukh Uniting for Don 3?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances