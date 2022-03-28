Where are Alia-Ranbir Off To?

Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar spotted over the weekend.
IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, twinning in black, at a studio in Bandra, northwest Mumbai.
Both Alia and Ranbir promoted their forthcoming film, Brahmāstra, on Star Sports before the IPL 2022 telecast began.
The channel should sign Ranbir -- whose cricketing comments were pretty insightful -- as a guest commentator for the playoffs, we say.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Anil Kapoor welcomes Rani Mukerji, who turned 44 last Monday, March 21, to his wife Sunita Kapoor's birthday party.
IMAGE: Neetu Kapoor, who stars with Anil Kapoor for the first time in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo, was there too.
IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal promote their song Khwaab Khwaab.
IMAGE: Karan Johar drops in at Farhan Akhtar's home.
IMAGE: Dino Morea -- whose brother Niccolo is dating Farhan's ex Adhuna Bhabhani -- was there too.
IMAGE: Ananya Panday at the Dharma Productions office. Conversations about Ligar's next schedule or new film coming up, Ananya?
IMAGE: Is Ananya working on a project with Varun Dhawan , who was also there?
IMAGE: Rana Daggubati was there too. Hmmmm...
IMAGE: Thank you Sonali Bendre for wearing a mask when many Mumbaikars don't these days.
IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. Kartik has been visiting SLB often so we think a movie is in the works.
IMAGE: Bobby Deol dines out.
IMAGE: Where's Divya Khosla Kumar headed?
IMAGE: Pooja Hegde never misses her Pilates class.