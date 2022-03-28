News
Where are Alia-Ranbir Off To?

Where are Alia-Ranbir Off To?

By Rediff Movies
March 28, 2022 13:24 IST
Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar spotted over the weekend.

 

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, twinning in black, at a studio in Bandra, northwest Mumbai.
Both Alia and Ranbir promoted their forthcoming film, Brahmāstra, on Star Sports before the IPL 2022 telecast began.
The channel should sign Ranbir -- whose cricketing comments were pretty insightful -- as a guest commentator for the playoffs, we say.
Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor welcomes Rani Mukerji, who turned 44 last Monday, March 21, to his wife Sunita Kapoor's birthday party.

 

IMAGE: Neetu Kapoor, who stars with Anil Kapoor for the first time in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo, was there too.

 

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Kaushal promote their song Khwaab Khwaab.

 

IMAGE: Karan Johar drops in at Farhan Akhtar's home.

 

IMAGE: Dino Morea -- whose brother Niccolo is dating Farhan's ex Adhuna Bhabhani -- was there too.

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday at the Dharma Productions office. Conversations about Ligar's next schedule or new film coming up, Ananya?

 

IMAGE: Is Ananya working on a project with Varun Dhawan , who was also there?

 

IMAGE: Rana Daggubati was there too. Hmmmm...

 

IMAGE: Thank you Sonali Bendre for wearing a mask when many Mumbaikars don't these days.

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. Kartik has been visiting SLB often so we think a movie is in the works.

 

IMAGE: Bobby Deol dines out.

 

IMAGE: Where's Divya Khosla Kumar headed?

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde never misses her Pilates class.

 

 

 
