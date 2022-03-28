News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Oscars Salute The Godfather

Oscars Salute The Godfather

Source: PTI
March 28, 2022 15:32 IST
IMAGE: Francis Ford Coppola, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. Photograph: Matt Sayles/ Getty Images

Director Francis Ford Coppola joined Al Pacino and Robert De Niro to celebrate 50 years of their iconic film The Godfather at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.

Coppola, who will turn 83 on April 7, Pacino, who will turn 82 on April 25, and De Niro, who will turn 79 on August 17, walked on stage together following an introduction by Sean 'Diddy' Combs, but sadly, the moment was marred by Will Smith throwing a punch at Chris Rock just moments before.

IMAGE: Francis Ford Coppola, backstage. Nephew actor Nick Cage told GQ magazine that Coppola now wants to be called Francesco. :) Photograph: Al Seib/Getty Images

Coppola praised the 'legends' who made The Godfather a reality years ago as Pacino, who played Michael Corleone in all three Godfather films, and De Niro who played the Marlon Brando character Vito Corleone in an Oscar-winning performance in the Godfather II, stood alongside him.

'I feel moments like this should be sincere and brief, and I'm so grateful for my wonderful friends to come here to help me celebrate with you,' Coppola said of De Niro and Pacino.

IMAGE: Coppola, De Niro and Pacino. Photograph: Al Seib/Getty Images

'This project that we began 50 years ago with really the most extraordinary collaborators, many of them legends and so many of them that I can't take the time to list them all, but you know them all well.'

 

IMAGE: Pacino, Coppola, and De Niro speak on stage. Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

'So I'm going to only thank two from the bottom of my heart,' Coppola added, thanking Mario Puzo, author of the Godfather novel, and the late producer Robert Evans.

IMAGE: Pacino, Coppola and De Niro. Photograph: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

'Thank you. Viva Ukraine!' Coppola ended his speech by showing support to Ukraine over the ongoing war with Russia.

The legendary film-maker was among several Oscar attendees to state their support for the country. Actor mJamie Lee Curtis, Pachinko star Yuh-jung Youn, who won the Best Supporting actor Oscar last year, and songwriter Diane Warren were among those who sported blue ribbons printed with #WithRefugees on the red carpet.

