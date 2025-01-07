Priyanka Enjoys 'Abundance' In The New Year

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The Internet is still buzzing about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's beautiful holiday to bring in the New Year in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

'Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy ,in happiness and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025,' Priyanka sends in her wishes, and then...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

...Gives us a special peek at her 'abundance'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti Marie soaks in the love too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

'What an incredible way to kick off 2025 with some much needed family time in the paradise that is Turks and Caicos,' Nick writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Bonding time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti finds her own entertainment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Finding pleasure in the pool!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Malti enjoys a beautiful view from the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Nick and Priyanka's friend Cavanaugh James joins them on the trip.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com