Priyanka Enjoys 'Abundance' In The New Year

The Internet is still buzzing about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's beautiful holiday to bring in the New Year in the Turks and Caicos Islands.
'Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy ,in happiness and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025,' Priyanka sends in her wishes, and then...
...Gives us a special peek at her 'abundance'.
Malti Marie soaks in the love too.
'What an incredible way to kick off 2025 with some much needed family time in the paradise that is Turks and Caicos,' Nick writes.
Bonding time.
Malti finds her own entertainment.
Finding pleasure in the pool!
Malti enjoys a beautiful view from the pool.
Nick and Priyanka's friend Cavanaugh James joins them on the trip.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com