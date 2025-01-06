Golden Globes 2025: Kieran Culkin, Zoe Saldana Win

A quick look at the winners of the 82nd Annual Golden Globe awards.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Best Motion Picture - Drama

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

The Brutalist

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

A Real Pain

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

The Substance

Wicked

Best Motion Picture - Animated

WINNER - Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

The Wild Robot

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

WINNER - Emilia Pérez, France

All We Imagine as Light, France, India, Luxembourg, Netherlands

I'm Still Here, Brazil

The Girl With The Needle, Poland, Sweden, Denmark

The Seed of The Sacred Fig, Germany, France, Iran

Vermiglio, Italy

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Kate Winslet, Lee

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Daniel Craig, Queer

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

WINNER - Demi Moore, The Substance

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofìa Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Zendaya, Challengers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

WINNER - Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

IMAGE: Zoe Saldana attends Golden Globe Awards. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

WINNER - Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

WINNER - Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Yura Borisov, Anora

Best Director - Motion Picture

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Edward Berger, Conclave

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

Sean Baker, Anora

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

WINNER - Peter Straughan, Conclave

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Sean Baker, Anora

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

WINNER - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers

Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

WINNER - El Mal, Emilia Pérez

Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard

Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl

Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li

Compress / Repress, Challengers

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

Forbidden Road, Better Man

Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek

Kiss The Sky, The Wild Robot

Ali Tamposi, Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson

Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez

Clément Ducol, Camille

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

WINNER - Wicked

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

The Wild Robot

Twisters

Best Television Series - Drama

Diplomat, The

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

The Day of the Jackal

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

WINNER - Hacks

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Gentlemen

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER - Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ripley

The Penguin

True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama

WINNER - Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

WINNER - Jean Smart, Hacks

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

WINNER - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER - Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

WINNER - Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

WINNER - Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

WINNER - Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Diego Luna, La Máquina

Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

WINNER - Ali Wong: Single Lady

Adam Sandler: Love You

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking