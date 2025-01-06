Golden Globes 2025: Kieran Culkin, Zoe Saldana Win

A quick look at the winners of the 82nd Annual Golden Globe awards.
Best Motion Picture - Drama
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
The Brutalist
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
A Real Pain
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
The Substance
Wicked
Best Motion Picture - Animated
WINNER - Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
The Wild Robot
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
WINNER - Emilia Pérez, France
All We Imagine as Light, France, India, Luxembourg, Netherlands
I'm Still Here, Brazil
The Girl With The Needle, Poland, Sweden, Denmark
The Seed of The Sacred Fig, Germany, France, Iran
Vermiglio, Italy
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Daniel Craig, Queer
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
WINNER - Demi Moore, The Substance
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofìa Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Zendaya, Challengers
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
WINNER - Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
WINNER - Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
WINNER - Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Yura Borisov, Anora
Best Director - Motion Picture
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Edward Berger, Conclave
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
Sean Baker, Anora
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
WINNER - Peter Straughan, Conclave
Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Sean Baker, Anora
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
WINNER - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers
Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
WINNER - El Mal, Emilia Pérez
Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard
Beautiful That Way, The Last Showgirl
Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li
Compress / Repress, Challengers
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino
Forbidden Road, Better Man
Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek
Kiss The Sky, The Wild Robot
Ali Tamposi, Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Stefan Johnson
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Clément Ducol, Camille
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
WINNER - Wicked
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
The Wild Robot
Twisters
Best Television Series - Drama
Diplomat, The
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
The Day of the Jackal
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
WINNER - Hacks
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Gentlemen
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER - Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ripley
The Penguin
True Detective: Night Country
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama
WINNER - Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
WINNER - Jean Smart, Hacks
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
WINNER - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER - Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
WINNER - Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
WINNER - Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
WINNER - Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Diego Luna, La Máquina
Ebon Moss–Bachrach, The Bear
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
WINNER - Ali Wong: Single Lady
Adam Sandler: Love You
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser: Someday You'll Die
Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking