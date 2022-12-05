News
Priyanka Dazzles Dubai!

By Rediff Movies
December 05, 2022 13:55 IST
After making waves at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Priyanka Chopra stopped over at Dubai for a quick break.

Here's a look at her Dubai Diaries.

Priyanka Chopra wears a yellow monokini as she chills in the water.

 

Cruising on the Arabian Sea, the way a star would.

 

The best way to enjoy the magic of the setting sun.

 

Priyanka takes a picture against a poster wall.

 

Making new friends.

 

PeeCee's companion for the trip was her friend and the CEO of celebrity management company IAM Entertainment, Sonal Vara-Parmar.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Rediff Movies
