Priyanka Dazzles Dubai!

After making waves at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Priyanka Chopra stopped over at Dubai for a quick break.
Here's a look at her Dubai Diaries.
Priyanka Chopra wears a yellow monokini as she chills in the water.
Cruising on the Arabian Sea, the way a star would.
The best way to enjoy the magic of the setting sun.
Priyanka takes a picture against a poster wall.
Making new friends.
PeeCee's companion for the trip was her friend and the CEO of celebrity management company IAM Entertainment, Sonal Vara-Parmar.