Kalki Draws Her Boundaries

When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.
Kalki Koechlin shares a picture by the beach and writes, 'Basking in my circle #drawingboundaries #lookseasybutittakeswork.'
Sarah Jane Dias' day is all lit up in Chiswick, London.
Hina Khan gives us a smashing view of Istanbul.
'At 35,000ft with @ankita_earthy en route to run the Singapore Marathon love wifi in the air!' says Milind Soman as he and his wife Ankita Konwar.
Anil Kapoor switches on his 'portrait mode' in Dubai.
Ahan Shetty catches up with FIFA in Doha.
Divyanka Tripathi goes shopping in Abu Dhabi.