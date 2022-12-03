News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kalki Draws Her Boundaries

Kalki Draws Her Boundaries

By Rediff Movies
December 03, 2022 09:15 IST
When stars travel, they make lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin shares a picture by the beach and writes, 'Basking in my circle #drawingboundaries #lookseasybutittakeswork.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias' day is all lit up in Chiswick, London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan gives us a smashing view of Istanbul.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

'At 35,000ft with @ankita_earthy en route to run the Singapore Marathon love wifi in the air!' says Milind Soman as he and his wife Ankita Konwar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Kapoor/Instagram

Anil Kapoor switches on his 'portrait mode' in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

Ahan Shetty catches up with FIFA in Doha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi goes shopping in Abu Dhabi.

Rediff Movies
