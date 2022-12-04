News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Step Inside Debina-Gurmeet's Dream Home

Step Inside Debina-Gurmeet's Dream Home

By Rediff Movies
December 04, 2022 09:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary gave us a sneak peek into their new dream home in Mumbai.

The couple had been searching for a bigger house to accommodate their growing family; their younger daughter was born in November while their older one Lianna was born in April.

In a vlog, Debina had mentioned that they had a room for Lianna but the unexpected second pregnancy left them short of space. 

 

The excited new parents raise a toast to their new home.

 

The flat is a recent purchase and has yet to be furnished.

 

Are they IKEA fans? Looking at all the furniture that needs to be assembled, one can't help wondering. 

All photographs: Kind courtesy Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
What's Shah Rukh Doing With Priyanka?
What's Shah Rukh Doing With Priyanka?
COMING UP in Theatres This December
COMING UP in Theatres This December
The BIGGEST Action Heroes Of Bollywood
The BIGGEST Action Heroes Of Bollywood
Messi, Scaloni expect hard fight with Netherlands
Messi, Scaloni expect hard fight with Netherlands
Messi magic too much for Aus as Argentina enter WC QF
Messi magic too much for Aus as Argentina enter WC QF
Depay, Dumfries put Dutch into quarters
Depay, Dumfries put Dutch into quarters
Football great Pele in stable condition, hospital says
Football great Pele in stable condition, hospital says

More like this

Kartik Shares His Heart

Kartik Shares His Heart

Pix: Jim Sarbh's Home

Pix: Jim Sarbh's Home

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances