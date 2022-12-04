Step Inside Debina-Gurmeet's Dream Home

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary gave us a sneak peek into their new dream home in Mumbai.

The couple had been searching for a bigger house to accommodate their growing family; their younger daughter was born in November while their older one Lianna was born in April.

In a vlog, Debina had mentioned that they had a room for Lianna but the unexpected second pregnancy left them short of space.

The excited new parents raise a toast to their new home.

The flat is a recent purchase and has yet to be furnished.

Are they IKEA fans? Looking at all the furniture that needs to be assembled, one can't help wondering.