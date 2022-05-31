Who's making Sanya smile like that?

Arjun-Bhumi are at Rohtang Pass... Sayani's in Rome... Akshay's in Varanasi...
IMAGE: What's keeping Sanya Malhotra busy on the phone?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram
IMAGE: Rakul Singh sees double.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram
IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar shoot for Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller at Rohtang Pass.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram
IMAGE: Huma Qureshi wants you to think over her cryptic post: 'Yes .. she is a shy outspoken kind of a girl .. Go figure.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram
IMAGE: Sayani Gupta goes biking in Rome.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram
IMAGE: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar and Director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi seek blessings in Varanasi, ahead of Samrat Prithviraj's theatrical release this week.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram
IMAGE: Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh pose with Surveen Chawla as they wrap up the Netflix Web series, Rana Naidu.
Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, it is an official adaptation of the American crime drama, Ray Donovan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Venkatesh/Instagram
IMAGE: Tania and Bobby Deol celebrate their wedding anniversary.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: Divya Dutta gets wings.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Dutta/Instagram
IMAGE: Tripti Dimri makes working from home look so cool!
'Less distraction, more affection, and infinite authenticity, that’s what a saree gifts you,' she writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram
IMAGE: Sophie Choudry has blue on her mind.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram
IMAGE: Anushka Shetty's latest profile picture.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Shetty/Instagram