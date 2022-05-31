News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who's making Sanya smile like that?

Who's making Sanya smile like that?

By Rediff Movies
May 31, 2022 14:41 IST
Arjun-Bhumi are at Rohtang Pass... Sayani's in Rome... Akshay's in Varanasi...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: What's keeping Sanya Malhotra busy on the phone?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh sees double.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar shoot for Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller at Rohtang Pass.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi wants you to think over her cryptic post: 'Yes .. she is a shy outspoken kind of a girl .. Go figure.' 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sayani Gupta goes biking in Rome.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar and Director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi seek blessings in Varanasi, ahead of Samrat Prithviraj's theatrical release this week.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh pose with Surveen Chawla as they wrap up the Netflix Web series, Rana Naidu.
Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, it is an official adaptation of the American crime drama, Ray Donovan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Venkatesh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tania and Bobby Deol celebrate their wedding anniversary.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bobby Deol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Divya Dutta gets wings.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Dutta/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tripti Dimri makes working from home look so cool!
'Less distraction, more affection, and infinite authenticity, that’s what a saree gifts you,' she writes.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sophie Choudry has blue on her mind.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Anushka Shetty's latest profile picture.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Shetty/Instagram

 

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
What Alia REALLY Wants!

What Alia REALLY Wants!

Is this Aamir's FAVOURITE SNACK?

Is this Aamir's FAVOURITE SNACK?

