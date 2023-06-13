News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Prabhu Deva Confirms, 'Yes, I Am A Father Again'

Prabhu Deva Confirms, 'Yes, I Am A Father Again'

By SUBHASH K JHA
June 13, 2023 11:40 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prabhu Deva/Instagram

Choreographer, director and actor Prabhu Deva is on top of the world.

He has become a father again, his first child with his second wife Himani whom he married in 2020.

Confirming this, Prabhu tells Subhash K Jha, "Yes, Sir. It is true. I am a father again at this age (50). I feel very very happy and complete."

The best part of this belated fatherhood is that this is the first girl child in Prabhu's family. Prabhu had three sons from a previous marriage.

 

Filled with joy at the new arrival, Prabhu wants to spend as much time at home as possible.

"I have already cut down on my workload. I felt I was doing too much work, just running around... I am done with that. I want to spend some time with my family."

Prabhu divides his time between Mumbai and Chennai. He has a thriving career as a director and actor in both cities. As a choreographer, he says he wants to take it easy, unless something big comes up.

SUBHASH K JHA
