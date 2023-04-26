News
Pooja Is On The Hunt For...

Pooja Is On The Hunt For...

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 26, 2023 10:15 IST
Swara is grateful... Lara goes on a date... Prithviraj celebrates the 'constant' in his life...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan behind her, Pooja Hegde takes a short break to Mangalore: 'A quick trip to Mangalore and a quick hunt for pejakai.' (Pejakai meaning Wild jackfruit)

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker shares a picture with husband Fahad Ahmad from her wedding festivities and pens a #GratitudePost: 'I have a whole host of thank yous to so many people who helped make our wedding possible that if I start now, I think I will be saying thank yous for a year!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta goes on a date with husband Mahesh Bhupathi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran wishes wife Supriya on their 21st wedding anniversary: 'For someone who's terrified of permanence, the girl I'm holding is possibly the singular reason why I appreciate constants in life today!

'Happy anniversary Sups! Wife, Best Friend, Travel Partner, Confidant, Mother of my Child and a million other things! To forever learning and discovering together!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar takes a selfie with mum Neelam in Abu Dhabi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

'Light Ja rahi hai. जल्दी फोटो ले लो,' says Rajkummar Rao.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre explains, 'The best way to celebrate World Book Day is to curl up with a good book and let it take you on a journey!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh is full of gratitude ever since her film Dasara released: '25 days of #Dasara Thanks a million for all the love you have showered on Dasara and Vennela! Love love love only love and gratitude.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anita Hassanandani/Instagram

'Living my childhood dreams with my child and hubby I think the biggest blessing is to be married to someone who lets you be YOU with all the prefect imperfections Thank you and love you @rohitreddygoa,' writes Anita Hassanandani.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Oberoi/Instagram

Vivek Oberoi wishes his mother Yashodhara on her birthday: 'Celebrating all the years of your loving existence and motherhood Ma. You are the reason of my being and the power bank of energy and love in my life Because of your limitless love I can truly say Ma da ladla bigad gaya.'

REDIFF MOVIES
