Meet Alia-Ranbir's Daughter

Varun celebrates his birthday... Mohanlal holidays with wife...Hina goes to Kashmir...
Alia Bhatt takes a picture of her 'world' -- Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha -- and writes, 'I think have become the best photographer since the 6th of November.'
Varun Dhawan chooses the best way to celebrate his 36th birthday with wife Natasha Dalal.
Guess who this star is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.
Diana Penty has eyes only for her plate.
Mohanlal enjoys the cherry blossom season with wife Suchitra in Japan.
Patralekhaa shares a close-up picture and writes, 'Posting a photo what seems after a decade. Sorry guys been everywhere all at once.'
Who has grabbed Prajakta Koli's attention?
Hina Khan goes on a shikara ride in Kashmir.
*That's Mouni Roy.