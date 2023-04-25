News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet Alia-Ranbir's Daughter

Meet Alia-Ranbir's Daughter

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 25, 2023 08:54 IST
Varun celebrates his birthday... Mohanlal holidays with wife...Hina goes to Kashmir...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt takes a picture of her 'world' -- Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha -- and writes, 'I think have become the best photographer since the 6th of November.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan chooses the best way to celebrate his 36th birthday with wife Natasha Dalal.

 

Guess who this star is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty has eyes only for her plate.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohanlal/Instagram

Mohanlal enjoys the cherry blossom season with wife Suchitra in Japan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa shares a close-up picture and writes, 'Posting a photo what seems after a decade. Sorry guys been everywhere all at once.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Who has grabbed Prajakta Koli's attention?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan goes on a shikara ride in Kashmir.

 

*That's Mouni Roy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

