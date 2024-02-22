News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Rakul-Jackky Wore To Their Wedding

What Rakul-Jackky Wore To Their Wedding

Source: ANI
February 22, 2024 10:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa on February 21.

Rakul donned a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani pink lehenga embellished with hand-embroidered floral patterns. Pearls and crystals adorned the sheer sleeves of her blouse.

She completed her look with polki jewellery.

Jackky chose an ivory chikankari sherwani with a pleated stole, designed by Tarun Tahiliani.

The couple got married in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony, the Anand Karaj, followed by pheras in the evening.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Film folk have been wishing the new couple.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture with newlyweds and wrote, 'I've never met 2 people that are so alike, just meant to be together. Wishing my lovelies the best life ahead.@rakulpreet @jackkybhagnani love you both so much. Today was so magical.'

Shahid Kapoor posted, 'Only love for you both Welcome to the club.'

Dia Mirza wrote, 'So so happy for you both. Love and blessings.'

Malaika Arora wrote, 'Congratulations mr n mrs. To forever happiness n love. Sorry I missed all the celebrations.'

Kriti Kharbanda posted, 'Awwww! Congratulations @rakulpreet @jackkybhagnani Sending both of you bahut saara Pyaar! Wishing both of you a lifetime of happiness and togetherness!'

Ananya Panday, who attended the wedding, shared, 'Loveeeeee and only loveeee for you two.'

Hours after their wedding, newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their first public appearance.

They stepped to greet the paparazzi, beaming smiles in place.

Jackky also planted a kiss on his wife's forehead.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
First Pictures: Rakul Weds Jackky
First Pictures: Rakul Weds Jackky
Celebs Arrive For Rakul-Jackky Wedding
Celebs Arrive For Rakul-Jackky Wedding
Shilpa-Raj To Perform At Rakul's Wedding
Shilpa-Raj To Perform At Rakul's Wedding
Sandeshkhali: DGP vows strict action against guilty
Sandeshkhali: DGP vows strict action against guilty
4th Test: Stokes intrigued by Ranchi pitch
4th Test: Stokes intrigued by Ranchi pitch
You Can Reduce Tax By...
You Can Reduce Tax By...
Exclusive! India's First Miss World
Exclusive! India's First Miss World

More like this

How Rakul And Jackky Fell In Love

How Rakul And Jackky Fell In Love

Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities Begin

Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities Begin

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances