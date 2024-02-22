What Rakul-Jackky Wore To Their Wedding

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Goa on February 21.

Rakul donned a beautiful Tarun Tahiliani pink lehenga embellished with hand-embroidered floral patterns. Pearls and crystals adorned the sheer sleeves of her blouse.

She completed her look with polki jewellery.

Jackky chose an ivory chikankari sherwani with a pleated stole, designed by Tarun Tahiliani.



The couple got married in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony, the Anand Karaj, followed by pheras in the evening.

Film folk have been wishing the new couple.

Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture with newlyweds and wrote, 'I've never met 2 people that are so alike, just meant to be together. Wishing my lovelies the best life ahead.@rakulpreet @jackkybhagnani love you both so much. Today was so magical.'

Shahid Kapoor posted, 'Only love for you both Welcome to the club.'

Dia Mirza wrote, 'So so happy for you both. Love and blessings.'

Malaika Arora wrote, 'Congratulations mr n mrs. To forever happiness n love. Sorry I missed all the celebrations.'

Kriti Kharbanda posted, 'Awwww! Congratulations @rakulpreet @jackkybhagnani Sending both of you bahut saara Pyaar! Wishing both of you a lifetime of happiness and togetherness!'

Ananya Panday, who attended the wedding, shared, 'Loveeeeee and only loveeee for you two.'

Hours after their wedding, newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their first public appearance.

They stepped to greet the paparazzi, beaming smiles in place.

Jackky also planted a kiss on his wife's forehead.