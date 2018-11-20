DeepVeer's Bengaluru reception: The countdown begins

Last updated on: November 20, 2018 15:03 IST

The wedding reception will take place on November 21.

Newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jetted off to Bengaluru, Deepika's hometown, on Tuesday, where they will host their wedding reception at The Leela Palace on November 21.

DeepVeer were spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport this morning.

Deepika looked resplendent in a beige anarkali; she also wore the choora, the mangalsutra and sindoor.

Ranveer, on the other hand, teamed his white kurta-pajama with a floral Nehru jacket.

After the wedding reception in Bengaluru, the couple will host another reception in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt on November 28, which will be attended by their industry friends.

According to a friend, the couple plans to go on a long honeymoon later.

"At the moment Ranveer needs to get down to promoting his next release, Simmba, which is a very big film for the actor; it's his second release for 2018 after the blockbuster, Padmaavat. Deepika, on the other hand, has the decks cleared for the coming months. She is going to use the rest of the year to get to know Ranveer’s family and to set up her new home," says the friend.

Apparently, Ranveer has decided to leave the responsibility of selecting their new home and doing it up to Deepika.

The couple looked happy as they posed for the media outside Mumbai airport.

Watch the video of the Deepika and Ranveer leaving for Bengaluru.

With inputs from ANI