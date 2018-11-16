Bollywood wishes DeepVeer

November 16, 2018 13:08 IST

'World of happiness and a beautiful journey together'

As soon as the first pictures of the Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh wedding were posted by the stars on their Instagram account Bollywood celebs took to social media to wish the newly weds.

Anushka Sharma; Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club

Karan Johar: Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don't have a life partner it's a very "haiiiiiiiii" wala feeling!

Shilpa Shetty: Congratulations! You both look gorgeous...Nazar na lage.

Sonu Sood" Mubaarak ho mere bhai.

Anand Ahuja: "#PartnersForLife...wish you both endless growth, fulfilment and happiness, "love is not something you can put into motion, or has a time schedule: #lennon... Congratulations on finding your time and celebrating the union together'.

Alia Bhatt: Uff.

Praiyanka Chopra: Insanely Beautiful.

Arjun Kapoor: Jashn E Ishqa.

Katrina Kaif: Congratulations to both of u.

Hrithik Roshan: Huge congratulations.