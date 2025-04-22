Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha opened up about being a Muslim in a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra.

The Chhorii actor said that she's a liberal Muslim -- 'even my parents and grandmother are liberal' -- and that she refuses to conform to anyone’s expectations.

'For me, my faith is real. Unreal things happen, and that’s what strengthens my belief. That’s why I’m still connected, still strong, and I know I have to follow this path,' she said in the interview.

She added that her family believes in the freedom to practise faith individually and does not enforce it on others.

'Wherever you find peace, whether it’s in a mandir, a gurudwara or a church, you should go there. I even say this openly: I pray namaaz. If I get time, I pray namaaz five times a day. I carry my prayer mat while travelling. I’ve always believed there’s one God, and different ways to pray to him, and I want to explore them all."

When Mishra asked her if she has ever faced criticism about her clothes and if she has been questioned about the kind of Muslim she is, Nushrrat nodded emphatically.

So how does she deal with that?

'Just like any other criticism,' she replied. 'The only way to combat that is to truly know yourself.'

The trolling, Nushrratt said, will not change her.

'It won’t stop me from going to a temple or praying namaaz. I’ll keep doing both. Because that’s my faith. When you’re clear in your thoughts, spirit and mind, no one in the world can shake you.'