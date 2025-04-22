Kriti Holidays In The UK

Film folk are mixing business with pleasure, and making lovely pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon takes a break in the UK before filming the next schedule of Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, opposite Dhanush.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Global Village/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan promote their forthcoming romcom Abir Gulaal in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev unwind with daughter Radha in Wayanad.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Neha Sharma looks like a vision on the Maldivian beaches.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Waluscha De Sousa/Instagram

Waluscha De Sousa steps out barefoot on a Goan beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma checks out her traditional look in Raipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra documents a memory in picturesque Coonoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar at the Sensoji temple in Asakusa, Japan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli visits the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taha Shah Badussha/Instagram

Heeramandi actor Taha Shah Badussha makes a friend.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff