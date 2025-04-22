Kriti Holidays In The UK

Film folk are mixing business with pleasure, and making lovely pictures on social media.
Kriti Sanon takes a break in the UK before filming the next schedule of Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, opposite Dhanush.
Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan promote their forthcoming romcom Abir Gulaal in Dubai.
Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev unwind with daughter Radha in Wayanad.
Neha Sharma looks like a vision on the Maldivian beaches.
Waluscha De Sousa steps out barefoot on a Goan beach.
Adah Sharma checks out her traditional look in Raipur.
Tisca Chopra documents a memory in picturesque Coonoor.
Amruta Khanvilkar at the Sensoji temple in Asakusa, Japan.
Prajakta Koli visits the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha.
Heeramandi actor Taha Shah Badussha makes a friend.
