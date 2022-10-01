When Ajay Devgn Met President Murmu

The 68th National Film Awards saw actors from across India get together for the prestigious ceremony in New Delhi.

While Ajay Devgn received his third National Award, power couple Suriya and Jyotika were awarded for their film, Soorari Pottru.

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the awards.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Ajay Devgn takes his place next to Suriya and his wife Jyotika at Vigyan Bhavan, where the awards ceremony was held.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Devgn wins his third National Award for Best Actor for his historical Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. He has earlier won for Zakhm and The Legend Of Bhagat Singh.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Suriya receives the Best Actor award for Soorari Pottru and his actor-wife Jyothika receives the Best Feature film award for the same film.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Soorarai Pottru, inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder Captain G R Gopinath, also won the Best Screenplay for Shalini Usha Nair and Director Sudha Kongara as well as Best Music Direction (Background Score) for G V Prakash Kumar.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Aparrna Balamurali gets the Best Actress Award for Soorarai Pottru.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

President Droupadi Murmu confers the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Asha Parekh for her lifetime contribution to Indian cinema.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Not many know that Asha Parekh began her career at the age of 10 (in the 1952 film Aasmaan). She has acted in over 95 films.

Her successful career as a leading lady started in Nasir Hussain's 1959 superhit Dil Deke Dekho and she went on to act in hits like Kati Patang, Teesri Manzil and Caravan.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

President Droupadi Murmu presents the Best Dimassa film award to Assamese film=maker Aimee Baruah for her film Semkhor.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

The Best Female Playback Singer award went to Nanjiyamma, the tribal folk singer from Kerala.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Madhur Bhandarkar collects the award for the Bengali film Avijatrik, which he co-produced.

With this film, Satyajit Ray's iconic character Apu returns to the screen after six decades.

The story takes off from where the Apu trilogy ended with 1959's Apur Sansar, and revolves around Apu's bond with his six-year-old son.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Anish Mangesh Gosavi gets the Best Child Artist Award for his Marathi film, Tak-Tak.

Photograph: PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Anish shares the award with Akanksh Laxman Pingale, who won it for the Marathi film, Sumi...

Photograph: PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan

Divyesh Shailendra Indulkar, for the same film.