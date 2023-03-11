Parineeti's Punjab Diaries

Vaani in Paris... Kartik at Times Square... Lara in Dubai...
Parineeti Chopra wraps up Director Imtiaz Ali's Chamikila in Punjab and looks thrilled about it.
The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, and reportedly tells the story of singers Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur who were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with members of their band.
Parineeti praises her team: 'The best human, the best director. Imtiaz sir -- Thank you for making me your Amarjot.. Thank you for letting me surrender.
'Diljit - I love you my sabse accha dost! Ab kiske saath gaungi main?
'Thank you mera Chamkila crew. You were the best. This film was my meditation.'
Vaani Kapoor is off to Paris to attend Paris Fashion Week.
Kartik Aaryan enjoys his first trip to the Times Square in New York Coty and writes, 'Pehli baar Visa lagne ki khushi.'
Lara Dutta shines bright in Dubai.
Manisha Koirala returns to Nepal.
Prajakta Koli is visiting Nepal too.
Jasmin Bhasin gets attacked by Chucky in Madrid!
Worry not, boyfriend Aly Goni is at hand to save his damsel in distress!
Divya Khosla Kumar shares her shoot diaries from the UK and writes, 'It's an artist's Journey and the destination is art.'
Shabana Azmi says, 'Such fun to stand with the #HALO banner at the Westend Mall in #Budapest.'