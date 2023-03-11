News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Parineeti's Punjab Diaries

Parineeti's Punjab Diaries

By Rediff Movies
March 11, 2023 12:09 IST
Vaani in Paris... Kartik at Times Square... Lara in Dubai...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra wraps up Director Imtiaz Ali's Chamikila in Punjab and looks thrilled about it.

The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, and reportedly tells the story of singers Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur who were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with members of their band.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti praises her team: 'The best human, the best director. Imtiaz sir -- Thank you for making me your Amarjot.. Thank you for letting me surrender.

'Diljit - I love you my sabse accha dost! Ab kiske saath gaungi main?

'Thank you mera Chamkila crew. You were the best. This film was my meditation.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor is off to Paris to attend Paris Fashion Week.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan enjoys his first trip to the Times Square in New York Coty and writes, 'Pehli baar Visa lagne ki khushi.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lara Dutta/Instagram

Lara Dutta shines bright in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala returns to Nepal.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Prajakta Koli is visiting Nepal too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin gets attacked by Chucky in Madrid!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Worry not, boyfriend Aly Goni is at hand to save his damsel in distress!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla Kumar/Instagram

Divya Khosla Kumar shares her shoot diaries from the UK and writes, 'It's an artist's Journey and the destination is art.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi says, 'Such fun to stand with the #HALO banner at the Westend Mall in #Budapest.'

 

