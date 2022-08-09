Parineeti Is In The Mood For...

Bollywood is making beautiful pictures in different parts of the world.

Take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra, who has already started shooting for an untitled film with Akshay Kumar, writes, 'UK film schedule wrap! Needed a longggggg, lazyyyy lunch.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar, who has been taking his new film Raksha Bandhan to different parts of India, makes a stop in Kolkata.

'Went for Kolkata darshan in a taxi with my sisters,' he writes, sharing a picture with Sahejmeen Kaur, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik Babbar hides from the London chill.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

'That awwww moment when I felt the fur on my cheeks and life felt so soft! The innocence spilled with the silence and I felt I was closer to nature than I had ever been before.....' writes Juhi Pramar as she picks up a rabbit at Khajjiar.

This beautiful hill station in Himachal Pradesh is known as the Switzerland of India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

Ahan Shetty enjoys his dessert in a quaint part of the globe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde visits an amusement park in the US and says, 'Let the adventure begin...'