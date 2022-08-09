News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Parineeti Is In The Mood For...

Parineeti Is In The Mood For...

By Rediff Movies
August 09, 2022 15:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood is making beautiful pictures in different parts of the world.

Take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra, who has already started shooting for an untitled film with Akshay Kumar, writes, 'UK film schedule wrap! Needed a longggggg, lazyyyy lunch.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar, who has been taking his new film Raksha Bandhan to different parts of India, makes a stop in Kolkata.

'Went for Kolkata darshan in a taxi with my sisters,' he writes, sharing a picture with Sahejmeen Kaur, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik Babbar hides from the London chill.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

'That awwww moment when I felt the fur on my cheeks and life felt so soft! The innocence spilled with the silence and I felt I was closer to nature than I had ever been before.....' writes Juhi Pramar as she picks up a rabbit at Khajjiar.

This beautiful hill station in Himachal Pradesh is known as the Switzerland of India.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahan Shetty/Instagram

Ahan Shetty enjoys his dessert in a quaint part of the globe.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde visits an amusement park in the US and says, 'Let the adventure begin...'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Here's What Urmila Does In Goa!
Here's What Urmila Does In Goa!
Ananya-Vijay's Aafat In Ahmedabad!
Ananya-Vijay's Aafat In Ahmedabad!
Like Disha in GOLD Or PINK? Vote
Like Disha in GOLD Or PINK? Vote
Keerthy's Sweet Girl-Next-Door Style
Keerthy's Sweet Girl-Next-Door Style
Nitish splits with BJP for 2nd time, to meet Guv soon
Nitish splits with BJP for 2nd time, to meet Guv soon
CWG Rewind: Sable soars, Paul leaps, Sharath sizzles
CWG Rewind: Sable soars, Paul leaps, Sharath sizzles
India's smartphone market sees 1% decline in H1
India's smartphone market sees 1% decline in H1

More like this

'You cannot compare Janhvi with Nayanthara'

'You cannot compare Janhvi with Nayanthara'

Now, Shahid Takes on Prithviraj!

Now, Shahid Takes on Prithviraj!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances