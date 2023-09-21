News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Parineeti-Raghav's Shaadi Festivities Begin!

Parineeti-Raghav's Shaadi Festivities Begin!

Source: ANI
Last updated on: September 21, 2023 12:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at their engagement ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities have started!

On Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the couple hosted a Sufi night for family and close friends at Raghav's residence in New Delhi.

Parineeti's cousin Priyanka gave it a miss, but her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth made sure to attend.

Dr Chopra looked beautiful in a white ethnic suit while Siddharth opted for a black Indo-Western ensemble.

 

Designer Pawan Sachdeva, who is Raghav's relative, also attended the Sufi night. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh -- an AAP Rajya Sabha MP like Raghav -- was also present.

Before the musical night, Parineeti and Raghav sought blessings at a gurdwara in New Delhi, where they participated in Ardas and Kirtan.

They will exchange their wedding vows over a two-day gala on September 23 and 24 in Udaipur.

According to NDTV, the guests at the wedding will be served Punjabi and Rajasthani delicacies.

On September 23, the functions will start with a welcome lunch, followed by a retro-themed sangeet at The Leela Palace.

Parineeti's Choora ceremony will take place the same day.

The wedding will take place the following day, followed by a grand reception.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Parineeti Chopra's Many Bridal Avatars
Parineeti Chopra's Many Bridal Avatars
'Everything I prayed for...'
'Everything I prayed for...'
At Parineeti's Dreamy Engagement
At Parineeti's Dreamy Engagement
Recipe: Sharada's Baingan Bharta
Recipe: Sharada's Baingan Bharta
Jaane Jaan Review
Jaane Jaan Review
Asiad: India women enter cricket semis on ranking!
Asiad: India women enter cricket semis on ranking!
World Cup: Double blow for South Africa!
World Cup: Double blow for South Africa!

More like this

Is This Parineeti's Boyfriend?

Is This Parineeti's Boyfriend?

See Parineeti-Raghav's Wedding Reception Invite

See Parineeti-Raghav's Wedding Reception Invite

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances