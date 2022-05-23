Pakistani singer accuses KJo of copying song

Music label T-Series on Monday refuted plagiarism claims by Pakistani musician Abrar Ul Haq, who has accused Karan Johar's Dharma Productions of copying his song Nach Punjaban without permission in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

The trailer of the film featured a recreated version of Haq's popular 2002 track.

Soon after the trailer launch on Sunday, the musician took to Twitter and wrote that he did not sell his song to any Indian movie producers for use.

Haq threatened legal action against Dharma over what he claimed was a copyright violation.

'I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all,' Haq had tweeted.

T-Series's official Twitter accountposted a note dismissing Haq's claims.

T-Series said the song was 'legally acquired', with the UK-based Moviebox Records Label holding the rights of the track.

'We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song Nach Punjaban from the album Nach Punjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 and is also available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube channel, owned and operated by Moviebox Records Label, for the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo produced by Dharma Productions,' T-Series's statement read.

The music label said detailed credits will be included when the adapted song is officially released.

'All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases. As represented by Moviebox Records Label the said song copyrights exclusively vest with moviebox only with all valid documents,' it added.

In a Twitter post on Sunday evening, Moviebox Records Label also refuted Haq's claims and said his accusation was 'defamatory'.

'Nach Panjaban has been officially licensed for it to be included in the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo by @TSeries. @karanjohar & @DharmaMovies have the legal rights to use this song in their film and the tweet by @AbrarUlHaqPK earlier today is defamatory and completely unacceptable,' Moviebox Records Label tweeted.

Haq, however, posted that his song 'has not been licensed to any one' after Moviebox Records Label's tweet.

'If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action,' he wrote.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo is scheduled to release on June 24.