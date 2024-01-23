News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Oscar Nominations: A Quick Glance

Oscar Nominations: A Quick Glance

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 23, 2024 20:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards have been announced.

The Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 11, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

A quick look at the nominees.

IMAGE: Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

IMAGE: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in Barbie.

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

IMAGE: Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Best Original Song

The Fire Inside, Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken, Barbie
It Never Went Away, American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? Barbie

Best Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

IMAGE: Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Best International Feature

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best Live-Action Short

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Feature

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Best Documentary Short

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr Win Golden Globes
Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr Win Golden Globes
Selena Makes Heads Turn At Emmys
Selena Makes Heads Turn At Emmys
'This Is For Every Native Kid Who Has A Dream'
'This Is For Every Native Kid Who Has A Dream'
Maha: Shops razed after clash during pro-Ayodhya rally
Maha: Shops razed after clash during pro-Ayodhya rally
Cops reveal: What Parl breach accused wanted to do
Cops reveal: What Parl breach accused wanted to do
What is the average age of Indians buying Rolls-Royce?
What is the average age of Indians buying Rolls-Royce?
Amid row with India, Male lets Chinese ship to dock
Amid row with India, Male lets Chinese ship to dock

More like this

Christopher Nolan Remembers 'Dear Friend' Heath Ledger

Christopher Nolan Remembers 'Dear Friend' Heath Ledger

Vir Das's Historic Win At Emmys

Vir Das's Historic Win At Emmys

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances