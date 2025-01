Oh So Hot! Kiara

Ananya gets Swarovski headphones... Golden girl Suhana... Pooja is hopeful...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani gives us a glimpse into a hot photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Want custom made Swarovski headphones like Ananya Panday?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana Khan turns into a golden swan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde has hope!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

What's Nargis Fakhri doing in Mumbai?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani goes blue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tripathi/Instagram

'Fly through the air like you just don't care.' says Shweta Tripathi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

Shahid Kapoor enjoys 'Dilli ki sardi mein kadakti dhoop ka maza' as he promotes Deva, which releases on January 31.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

Mallika Sherawat enjoys nature.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'Let's make laughing as cool as the colour black,' says Kajol.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com