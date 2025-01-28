'Am Playing Someone Very Different From Me'

'Each film is a lifetime's worth of experience and I've learnt so much from all of the films I've done.'

Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter, says she didn't make a conscious conscious effort to look for a different type of project after The Archies.

"But I think I was definitely excited to be a part of a project like Loveyapa. I feel like my character Baani and I are so different, whereas Betty in The Archies was much closer to my personality," Khushi tells Subhash K Jha.

"I was really excited to play someone so different from what I'm actually like."

Loveyapa is a remake of Pradeep Ranganathan's Tamil hit Love Today where a couple is asked by the girl's father to swap one another's phone for a day before agreeing to their marriage.

"I really loved the original film and I think after meeting Advait (director Advait Chandan) and hearing the first narration, there wasn't even a question of yes or no for me.

"I thought the writing was fantastic and I felt like Advait and I were very aligned with our ideas and thoughts about the film and how we see Baani, of course while maintaining the essence of the original film.

"We had about 20, 25 shoot days in totality, whereas The Archies was almost 100 days of shoot over the course of the year. Loveyapa is the third film I've shot for so I definitely felt like I was much more prepared and confident.

"I feel like each film is a lifetime's worth of experience and I've learnt so much from all of the films I've done."

Khushi admits to feeling far more confident while shooting for Loveyapa.

"During The Archies I was definitely quite nervous and scared in my approach and I was still finding myself amongst all of it I think. I feel like confidence can make such a difference in the way you are on screen and in general I think that's what's made all the difference for me.

"There was a lot of criticism even before we could start releasing any assets of the film so I think somewhere in my heart I was prepared for it. I had, of course, hoped for a more positive outcome.

"I think all of us had worked extremely hard on it and it became such a special project for all of us, but I understand that things don't always pan out the way you want it to and I definitely wanted to take whatever constructive criticism I got and use it to better myself and my craft."

About the inevitable comparisons with her legendary mother Khushi says, "Well, I understand people wanting to compare us, but I feel like I have to carve my own path and sort of find my own footing without giving in to all the noise.

"I'm extremely new and I'm constantly learning and I don't think I can ever go near my mother's legacy, nor will I try to, but I can do my best and hope that people appreciate my work."

She says she is relying on her father and sister for career advice. "I don't think I can make any decision without Dad and Janhvi's blessing or approval. I do have my own opinion on things, but I just feel much more at ease knowing that we're all on the same page.

"I think Janhvi is my biggest supporter and cheerleader and I go to her for anything and everything. She's been my best friend all my life and I look up to her constantly. She is constantly guiding me because she's been through all of the same beats and she wants the best for me."

Khushi is confident Loveyapa is the film she would want to see with her friend on Valentine's Day when it opens.

"I've always loved romcoms and so do all my friends and I think it's been a while that a movie like this has been made so I definitely feel like I'd be at the theatre with my friends to watch something like this.

"I don't know if I want to have an expectation in my head as to how it will do but I really do believe in it and I can only hope that people go and watch it."

