Who's The Mystery Woman In Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein?

January 28, 2025 14:48 IST

IMAGE: Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein. Photograph: Kind courtesy T-Series
 

The team behind Raanjhanaa -- Director Aanand L Rai, Composer A R Rahman and writer Himanshu Sharma -- have joined hands once again, for Tere Ishk Mein, this time with Producer Bhushan Kumar, which stars Dhanush in the lead role.

Taking to its Instagram account on Monday, the makers released a promo for the film, giving a glimpse of its intense story.

The video shows Dhanush running through dark alleys with a Molotov cocktail in his hand.

The promo ends with a mysterious female voice, leaving fans curious about the character behind it.

IMAGE: Dhanush and Nithya Menen in Idli Kadai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanush/instagram

Dhanush will also be seen in his fourth directorial venture, Idli Kadai, which is set to hit theatres in April.

The film stars Dhanush alongside National Award-winning actress Nithya Menen.

Nithya Menen, who won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in Thiruchitrambalam, is reuniting with Dhanush in Idli Kadai.

The duo's previous collaboration in Thiruchitrambalam was a success and praised for its engaging story.

IMAGE: Dhanush and Nithya Menen in Thiruchitrambalam. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dhanush/instagram

Idli Kadai features music by G V Prakash, cinematography by Kiran Koushik, and editing by Prasanna G K.

Produced by Dhanush's Wunderbar Films in collaboration with Aakash Baskaran's Dawn Pictures the film is slated for release on April 10, 2025.

