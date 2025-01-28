When A Wedding Night Goes Crazy!

'This film is a wild and unpredictable ride.'

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi at the Dhoom Dhaam trailer launch in Mumbai, January 27, 2025.

The first time on-screen pairing of Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam launch into an unexpected adventure as a newlywed couple after their wedding night turn into a whirlwind of guns, gangsters, and startling revelations.

The film, aptly titled Dhoom Dhaam, is co-produced by Yami's filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar and helmed by Rishab Seth.

"With Dhoom Dhaam, we wanted to create something unique and entertaining, where humour, chaos, action and romance come together in a fresh, high-energy story. We are excited for viewers to experience this rollercoaster of emotions," Dhar said at the special showcase of the trailer for the media.

The fun and quirky trailer introduces Yami as Koyal and Pratik as Veer who seem to be mismatched for each other. Dressed as bride and groom, the couple awkwardly navigate their first night together.

Their wedding night is disrupted when a sudden knock on the door brings in some goons who violently ask the couple, "Charlie kidhar hai?"

This skirmish goes out of control after Koyal shoots down one of the baddies, which inadvertently sets a chain of lethal run-ins.

Yami Gautam shares BTS fun moments from the Dhoom Dhaam sets:

In an interesting twist to usual gender portrayals in Hindi films, we see Koyal taking charge of the situation as Veer clings onto her for his safety.

"Koyal defies the usual 'bride' stereotypes without being brash or bullish or anything you have watched on screen before," Yami says about her character in Dhoom Dhaam.

"I very much enjoyed playing such a different character and I am sure a lot of girls today will connect with Koyal. This film is a wild and unpredictable ride."

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Pratik Gandhi at the Dhoom Dhaam trailer launch.

In a sharp contrast to his flamboyant Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992 and goody two shoes roles in Madgaon Express and Do Aur Do Pyaar. Pratik says Veer is not a typical rom-com hero as depicted several times before in Bollywood.

"Playing Veer was a refreshing experience for me. I loved playing the role because it's not your typical rom-com hero -- he is relatable, vulnerable, and then ends up in the most unexpected situations."

WATCH: Pratik Gandhi talks about his character in Dhoom Dhaam...

Director Rishab Seth, who has also co-written the story with Aditya Dhar, says Dhoom Dhaam is a hilarious mix of romance, humour and action, but at its core it is a unique take on the idea of love.

"With Dhoom Dhaam, we wanted to explore love in all its messy, chaotic glory. This isn't just a story about two people coming together, it is actually about discovering how love can survive, and even flourish, in the most unexpected and unpredictable situations."

IMAGE: Co-producer Lokesh Dhar, Pratik Gandhi, Director Rishab Seth, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar at the Dhoom Dhaam trailer launch.

Yami says she had so much fun playing such a vibrant and spunky character after her intense screen avatar in Article 370 last year, which was backed by her husband. She called comedy her "toughest" genre to tackle and praised the late Sridevi for her "unmatched" comic timing.

"I have been a huge fan of Srideviji. Her comic timing is still unmatched. I met her one or two times briefly. Her demeanour was calm, straightforward, and extremely professional."

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Yami Gautam at the Dhoom Dhaam trailer launch.

Yami cites Sridevi films like Sadma, Chaalbaaz and Mr India and notes that female actors don't often get an opportunity to play comic roles.

"It has been phenomenal to watch Sridevi on screen and perform, especially in comedy roles. I hope that more such characters are written for women, because I feel very few characters are written for women in comedy where women can perform," adds Yami.

Yami about how family support helps her balance personal and professional roles...

Dhoom Dhaam will stream on Netflix from Valentine's Day, February 14.