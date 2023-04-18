Nushrratt-Sreenivas Ready For Chatrapathi

Saiyami's Monday mystery... Raashi is holding on...Kamal Haasan in South Africa...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha has signed up for the Hindi remake of S S Rajamouli's 2005 movie Chatrapathi.

Billed as a 'high octane action drama', the film co-stars Sreenivas Bellamkonda, and will release on May 12.

'I couldn't have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas,' Nushrratt said in a statement.

Sreenivas, who is making his Hindi debut with the film, adds, 'It was very easy to share the camaraderie, and it is all thanks to her for making me feel comfortable in my first Bollywood film.'

'Chatrapathi is very special to us, and we only hope the audience likes it. I am excited for May 12.'

Chatrapathi, directed by V V Vinayak and written by Rajamouli's dad V Vijayendra Prasad, also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saiyami Kher/Instagram

Saiyami Kher just had a 'mysterious Monday'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

'I'm ready for the week...I think,' surmises Mithila Palkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna is 'holding on... to the right things'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash shares a pic with daughter Arna.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh -- the first Punjabi singer to perform at the Coachella festival in California -- brought the house down with his performance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kamal Hassan/Instagram

Kamal Haasan shares a pic from the Ficksburg Bridge in South Africa, where he is shooting for Indian 2. 'The big game. Shooting in Africa!' he writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter shows off his muscles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Meezaan/Instagram

Meezaan performs Umrah ahead of Eid and writes, 'A calling I don't understand, a feeling I cant explain. It was my third Umrah, but its just surreal every single time. Too much to think about, too much to ask for forgiveness for, too much to ask for the future.

'I pray for everyone's happiness, for their lives to be full of love and that we all live in unison with one another.

'But most of all I just pray to thank ALLAH for what he's given me. Inshallah, this will be a great year for all, be grateful, be thankful and be kind. Onwards and Upwards.'

