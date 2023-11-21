Nushrratt, Sara, Madhuri, Shahid at IFFI

Stars at the opening ceremony of the 54th International Film Festival of India.

The IFFI in Goa began on Monday, November 20 and will conclude on Tuesday next, November 28.

Nushrratt Bharuccha performed at the opening ceremony.

Sara Ali Khan.

Madhuri Dixit arrives with Dr Sriram Nene.

Madhuri unleashed her Dhak Dhak avatar as she grooved to her songs like Dola Re Dola from Devdas, O Re Piya from Aaja Nachle and Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank among others.

Before performing on stage, Madhuri was honoured with the Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema award.

Shahid Kapoor swayed the audience with his swag as he entered the venue riding a bike on his famous Wanna wow wow BGM from his blockbuster Kabir Singh.

From his tracks Mauja hi Mauja to Dhating Naach and Shaam Shaandaar, Shahid grooved to his chartbusters.

"I have been here for the past 25 years and I am glad there is an evolution. I think from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, it has been like a journey. From one love story in 1998 to another in 2023. The characters have evolved, the journey has evolved, politics have evolved, the communication about family, love and gender equality has evolved I hope so and I am glad that the film received so much love," Karan Johar said.

Sunny Deol, whose Gadar 2 has brought him back into the reckoning and how!

Vijay Sethupathi played the villain in the blockbuster Jawaan.

Jisshu Sengupta, who we saw recently in Suparn S Verma's OTT series, The Trial.

Pankaj Tripathi. whose recent film OMG2 was a critical and commercial blockbuster.

Sukhwinder Singh, the singer behind some of the finest songs this century.

Shahid with I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

With inputs from ANI