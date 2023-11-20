Is This Bollywood's Hottest Hair Trend?

What's chic and sexy at the same time? Why a shoulder length bob, of course!

One of the hottest hair trends among Bollywood fashionistas right now, this fuss free style is glamoUrous round the clock.

Sukanya Verma lists some wow looks.

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Glossy waves mixed with dark lips and red hot leather and what have you? Deepika's fail proof recipe to va va voom.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

There's nothing like too much purple if Sara's cool confidence and cooler lob are to be believed.

Shraddha Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

One of the best things about the medium bob is how good it looks on Western as well as desi. Shraddha's dazzling festive look is a case in point.

Anushka Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Always sharp and sophisticated without trying too hard is Anushka's style mantra. The shoulder bob fits perfectly in this philosophy.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia's having the time of her life playing with her looks and wardrobe. And we are loving every single minute of it.

Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood's all-time fashion goddess loves to spring a surprise every now and then. Bebo's short new do is a refreshing step in that direction.

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti's slick new hairstyle has folks flocking to the salon.

Vaani Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

There’s something so delightfully summery about Vaani's lob looks and tangerine shades.

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Pandey/Instagram

The always 'with it' Ananya Pandey makes a case for the shoulder bob in her easy breezy style.

Diana Penty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

The Cocktail star takes a break from long locks in her carefree bob avatar.

Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Is Khushi a chip of the old block? Only The Archies, dropping on Netflix this December, will tell. But the 23 year old sure knows how to rock a lob.