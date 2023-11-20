Is This Bollywood's Hottest Hair Trend?

What's chic and sexy at the same time? Why a shoulder length bob, of course!
One of the hottest hair trends among Bollywood fashionistas right now, this fuss free style is glamoUrous round the clock.
Sukanya Verma lists some wow looks.
Deepika Padukone
Glossy waves mixed with dark lips and red hot leather and what have you? Deepika's fail proof recipe to va va voom.
Sara Ali Khan
There's nothing like too much purple if Sara's cool confidence and cooler lob are to be believed.
Shraddha Kapoor
One of the best things about the medium bob is how good it looks on Western as well as desi. Shraddha's dazzling festive look is a case in point.
Anushka Sharma
Always sharp and sophisticated without trying too hard is Anushka's style mantra. The shoulder bob fits perfectly in this philosophy.
Alia Bhatt
Alia's having the time of her life playing with her looks and wardrobe. And we are loving every single minute of it.
Kareena Kapoor
Bollywood's all-time fashion goddess loves to spring a surprise every now and then. Bebo's short new do is a refreshing step in that direction.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti's slick new hairstyle has folks flocking to the salon.
Vaani Kapoor
There’s something so delightfully summery about Vaani's lob looks and tangerine shades.
Ananya Panday
The always 'with it' Ananya Pandey makes a case for the shoulder bob in her easy breezy style.
Diana Penty
The Cocktail star takes a break from long locks in her carefree bob avatar.
Khushi Kapoor
Is Khushi a chip of the old block? Only The Archies, dropping on Netflix this December, will tell. But the 23 year old sure knows how to rock a lob.