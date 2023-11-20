News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is This Bollywood's Hottest Hair Trend?

Is This Bollywood's Hottest Hair Trend?

By SUKANYA VERMA
November 20, 2023 09:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What's chic and sexy at the same time? Why a shoulder length bob, of course!

One of the hottest hair trends among Bollywood fashionistas right now, this fuss free style is glamoUrous round the clock.

Sukanya Verma lists some wow looks.

 

Deepika Padukone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Glossy waves mixed with dark lips and red hot leather and what have you? Deepika's fail proof recipe to va va voom.

 

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

There's nothing like too much purple if Sara's cool confidence and cooler lob are to be believed.

 

Shraddha Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

One of the best things about the medium bob is how good it looks on Western as well as desi. Shraddha's dazzling festive look is a case in point.

 

Anushka Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Always sharp and sophisticated without trying too hard is Anushka's style mantra. The shoulder bob fits perfectly in this philosophy.

 

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia's having the time of her life playing with her looks and wardrobe. And we are loving every single minute of it.

 

Kareena Kapoor

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Bollywood's all-time fashion goddess loves to spring a surprise every now and then. Bebo's short new do is a refreshing step in that direction.

 

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti's slick new hairstyle has folks flocking to the salon.

 

Vaani Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

There’s something so delightfully summery about Vaani's lob looks and tangerine shades.

 

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Pandey/Instagram

The always 'with it' Ananya Pandey makes a case for the shoulder bob in her easy breezy style.

 

Diana Penty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

The Cocktail star takes a break from long locks in her carefree bob avatar.

 

Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Is Khushi a chip of the old block? Only The Archies, dropping on Netflix this December, will tell. But the 23 year old sure knows how to rock a lob.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Bollywood's ICONIC hairstyles, over the years
PIX: Bollywood's ICONIC hairstyles, over the years
Bollywood's Stunning FRINGE Benefits!
Bollywood's Stunning FRINGE Benefits!
Who Looks Best In Short Hair? VOTE!
Who Looks Best In Short Hair? VOTE!
Guess Who Predicted Head's Stardom?
Guess Who Predicted Head's Stardom?
Party On With Hansika!
Party On With Hansika!
55-meter-long tunnel found under Gaza hospital: Israel
55-meter-long tunnel found under Gaza hospital: Israel
'You gave me my first ever hit!!!'
'You gave me my first ever hit!!!'

More like this

Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman: 14 TRENDIEST men's hairstyles!

Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman: 14 TRENDIEST men's hairstyles!

PIX: When Bollywood rocked the RED HAIR trend!

PIX: When Bollywood rocked the RED HAIR trend!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances