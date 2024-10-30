Murder, Time Travel, Joker: Your Diwali OTT Watch

Sukanya Verma asks you to brace yourself for an out-of-body-experience on OTT this Diwali week.

Mithya: The Darker Chapter

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Huma Qureshi-Avantika Dassani's strained student-teacher equation continues to lock horns over accusations of plagiarism and murder in the second season of the thriller.

Time Cut

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

A high schooler from 2024 time travels to the year 2003, days before her sister was killed, hoping to use her power to change the past.

Mirg

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

A mystical mountain leopard's legend finds a parallel in a young man's coming-of-age journey as he begins to question rules of power.

Dharmaveer 2

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

Pravin Tarde's biopic on Shiv Sena politician Anand Dighe continues to tell the story of his leadership and eminence in the sequel to Dharmaveer.

Knight Flower

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Based on a Joseon-era webtoon of the same name, a widow's undercover vigilantism catches the attention of a undercover government officer.

Lubber Pandhu

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Catch the well-received sports drama about the gully cricket rivalry between a middle-aged star and a young rising talent that gets complicated when the latter falls in love with the former's daughter.

The Diplomat Season 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Keri Russel's compelling portrayal of a US ambassador in UK finds herself dealing with brand new bombshells in an exciting new season of the hit Netflix show.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

An animated fantasy from DreamWorks wherein a socially awkward 16 year old defies her mum's order to venture in the ocean only to discover that she's a heir apparent of a warrior Kraken clan on oath to protect the oceans from power-hungry mermaids.

Thangalaan

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Set against the backdrop of the Kolar Gold Fields, Pa Ranjith's colonial era tale looks into the themes of oppression and rebellion led by versatile Vikram's powerhouse portrayal in the titular avatar.

Gaganachari

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

It's 2040s when a female alien takes refuge in a cyclone-ravaged, post-apocalyptic Kerala apartment inhabited by three kooky bachelors in Gaganachari's sci-fi mockumentary.

Joker: Folie à Deux

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Curious about one of the biggest bombs of 2024? Check out Todd Phillips' Joker sequel, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, taking forward the villain story to his meet cute with Harley Quinn in a musical format.