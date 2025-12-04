HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nushrratt Goes Pink!

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read
December 04, 2025 12:36 IST

Bollywood Hungama's OTT India Fest and India Entertainment Awards saw a lot of glamour on the red carpet. 

So what are the latest trendy styles? Let's take a look.

Nushrrratt Bharuccha is in the mood for pink.

 

Vaani Kapoor.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari seemed thrilled about working in Mani Ratnam's Kaatru Veliyidai (2017), followed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat (2018) and agreed with what Ranveer Singh told her, that she's 'living the dream'.

 

Simar Bhatia gets ready for her big Bollywood debut, Ikkis, ready to roll out on Christmas day. She poses with her co-star, Agastya Nanda.

 

Jaideep Ahlawat also stars in Ikkis, and he poses with Producer Dinesh Vijan and Director Sriram Raghavan.

Interestingly, Ikkis will have 21 previews in 21 cities on December 21.

 

Shooting for Four More Shots Please was a 'nightmare' for Sayani Gupta, she said at the venue, and that Article 15 'was way easier'.

 

Tisca Chopra confessed that she and her husband Captain Sanjay Chopra came to the 'brink of divorce' while co-writing Saali Mohabbat.

 

Kriti Kharbanda.

 

Rasika Dugal is a part of the jury along with...

 

Kabir Khan and Rohit Shetty.

 

Rasika with Amol Parashar.

 

Nikita Dutta.

 

Aaditi Pohankar.

 

Juhi Babbar, Anusha Rizvi and Kritika Kamra.

 

Pratik Gandhi.

 

Shantanu Maheshwari.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Sonam's FABULOUS Maternity Fashion
Step Inside Sonakshi-Zaheer's Sprawling Home
Raj Nidimoru's Sister Welcomes Samantha Into Family
Kajal, Katrina, Yami: Celeb Brides In Red
'You Can't Be Madhuri Dixit Anywhere'
